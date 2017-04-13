Mhofu in car crash

Share this article:

HARARE - ZPC Kariba coach Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa was yesterday involved in a freak accident that torched a social media storm and left the former Warriors gaffer distraught.

Eye witnesses said Chidzambwa escaped unhurt when a Honda Fit he was travelling in went off the road, hitting a pedestrian before finally coming to rest after it had scaled onto a house in the high density suburb of Nyamhunga early yesterday morning.

When the Daily News contacted Chidzambwa to set the record straight, he paused for a moment before directing the paper to his superiors.

“I can’t speak right now, talk to the secretary (Robert Mamvura),” he said.

Mamvura in turn, said: “I heard about the incident but I am out of office at the moment, you can get a comment from ZPC spokesperson.”

News of the accident continued to torch a social storm which morphed into wild allegations, forcing ZPC Kariba spokesperson Fadzai Chisveto to release a statement last night clearing the air regarding the circumstances of the crash.

“On the April 12, 2017 at around 06;30 hours . . . Chidzambwa was involved in a road traffic accident in Nyamhunga 2, Kariba,” she said.

“The coach was a passenger in a vehicle on his way from routine training. The driver lost control of the vehicle, swerved to the extreme left of the road and hit a pedestrian before it hit the corner of one of the properties on the street of Nyamhunga.”

She also gave an update on the condition of the pedestrian caught up in the accident.

“The pedestrian, Courage Ndoroyerwizi’s condition is stable and there is no threat to life,” she said.

“He sustained a bruise on his right knee and a cut on the right thumb and has been treated and discharged. The ZPC coach did not sustain any injuries.”

At the time of going to print last night, police were making necessary inquiries as to the cause of the accident and the outcome will be communicated, she added.