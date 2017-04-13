Manyuchi handlers expected

Share this article:

HARARE - Dethroned World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi, who is yet to recover from a bruising defeat in Singapore, will know his next step when his managers arrive in the country this week.

The visit by Manyuchi’s manager Chris Malunga of Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) is meant to clarify the boxer’s next bout since his defeat in Singapore last month.

Manyuchi was floored by Qudratillo Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan, who added another feather to his cap when he stopped the Zimbabwean pugilist in the first round inside 2 minutes and 55 seconds.

The loss came after Manyuchi went to Russia in May 2016 and upset home favourite Dmitry Mikhaylenko and he was highly confident coming into the bout with Abduqaxorov which also appeared to have worked against him.

The Zimbabwean came out with a swagger in round one but his cockiness cost him dearly.

The Zimbabwean hit the canvas first when Abduqahorov made contact with a quick combination.

Manyuchi returned to his feet before the referee Raymond Chang of Hong Kong could count him out. Abduqahorov already smelled blood and when the fight resumed, he came at Manyuchi with a barrage of punches.

The Zimbabwean could not hold on to try and be saved by the bell as he crumbled into the ropes, forcing Chang to stop the fight.



