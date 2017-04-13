I'll be back in 2018 - Fischer

Share this article:

HARARE - South African female triathlete Carlyn Fischer says she will take part in next year’s annual Bonaqua ATU Triathlon African Cup at Troutbeck, Nyanga after missing this year’s event.

Fischer opted to miss this year’s edition held over a week ago as she took part in the ITU World Cup in New Plymouth, New Zealand.

The South African, who won elite Under-23 gold medal at Troutbeck in 2011, opted for the New Zealand event in search of valuable Olympic points at a world cup meet as opposed to the continental event.

She finished the race in position 30 in 1:05:29 two places adrift of fellow South African Gillian Sanders who was number 28. America’s Katie Zeferes bagged gold medal in New Plymouth in 59:28.

“I will definitely be back to race Troutbeck in future . . . I will be back to reclaim the gold soon,” Fischer told the Daily News from South Africa.

“I really do enjoy racing in Zimbabwe, the race organisers always do a great job of hosting the event.

“The local triathlon community are also very welcoming and I do always look forward to their friendly cheers on race day. I take my hat off to the ladies that did compete at the weekend (April 1); they were strong and seemed to conquer that course,” she added.

Fischer warmed up for the New Plymouth race with a gold medal in the South African National elite championships a week earlier and naturally had to choose a world cup triathlon meet over the African Cup at Troutbeck whose races ran concurrently.

“Chasing daylight,” she added. “New Zealand gets to witness the world’s first sunrise each day in summer and spring. 11 hours’ time difference from home, so technically I was sweating up a storm while everyone back home was still in bed.”

Meanwhile, in Nyanga the Bonaqua ATU African Cup elite women category was won by debutant Aoi Kuramoto of Japan who beat into second place seasoned Troutbeck campaigner Cindy Schwulst from South Africa.

Chika Sato also from Japan finished in third place, South Africa’s Jodie Berry and Vicky Van de Merwe were in fourth and fifth place while Maude Elaine Le Roux who had indicated that she was a bit under the weather on the eve of the competition failed to finish the race as she surrendered in the second lap of the swim.

“Number two is my favourite position now (she quips) but Troutbeck gold is one medal I still long for and that means I will be here again next year,” declared Schwulst.

In the men elite category, German’s Jonas Schomburg won gold in his second Troutbeck African Cup capitalising well on his main strength — swim and held on to the lead until finish.

Jean Paul Burger from Namibia came second while Linus Stimmel from German was third.