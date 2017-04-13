Gang jailed for stealing from dying victim

Share this article:

HARARE - A gang of thieves that stole $5 510 from a dying woman who had an accident along the Harare-Mutare highway will spend one-and-a-half-years in jail.

Enerst Jonga, 23, Sedrick Kachengo, 20, Innocent Gumbo, 17, and 21-year-old Kevin John of Matapi Flats in Mbare were convicted of theft after a full trial before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza.

Three months were suspended on condition of good behaviour while a further seven months were struck off on condition that each accused person restitutes $1 379 to the deceased’s business partner by May 30 this year.

The remaining eight months were suspended on condition that each of the accused persons performs 280 hours of community service at Harare Magistrates’ Courts and the Edith Opperman maternity wing, respectively.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo called it a disgusting and callous act.

“It is a taboo in our culture to tamper with a deceased person’s body. The accused persons were the first people to arrive at the scene and any normal person would have been expected to offer first aid or call for help but instead they decided to steal,” Maromo said.

“A clear message ought to be sent to would-be offenders that our courts do not tolerate such unruly behaviour. The accused persons, young as they are, have started their career at the deep end and must pay for their wrongs.”

The complainant is the deceased Catherine Maramwidze’s business partner Aaron Nyapfumbi.

It was proved that on November 12, last year around 5pm, the now deceased received $5 510 from Nyapfumbi to purchase potatoes from Nyanga for resale.

Maramwidze was involved in a fatal road accident while approaching the 68km peg along the Harare-Mutare road.

Jonga and his accomplices were travelling in a Mazda pick-up truck behind the lorry Maramwidze boarded.

Jonga and his gang were the first to arrive at the accident scene and took advantage of the now deceased’s unconsciousness to begin searching the vehicle.

The gang found $5 510 and shared it amongst themselves before fleeing from the scene.

On November 27, detectives from Criminal Investigations Department Highlands received information that Jonga and his accomplices had stolen money at the accident scene.

They reportedly pounced on the accused persons and arrested them.