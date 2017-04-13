Easter gigs galore

Share this article:

HARARE - Controversial artistes Andy Muridzo and Beverly “Bev” Sibanda will share the stage tonight at Ice and Fire Pamuzinda in Harare tonight.

The two will play on the same stage barely a week after Bev miscarried a baby she claimed was fathered by Muridzo.

Muridzo and Bev will share the stage with former Jah Prayzah backing vocalist and dancer Pamela “Gonyeti” Zulu and Afro-fusion star Progress Chipfumo.

At the Ice and Fire Pamuzinda gig, Muridzo will promote his latest album Tichambotenderera while Chipfumo is expected to sample new songs ahead of the launch of his new album, Progress Check, set for Dandaro Inn in the Harare Showgrounds tomorrow.

Popular for crafting evocative lyrics, Chipfumo’s forthcoming album will be a follow-up to his previous projects which include Let Them Know, Ndinovatenda Nei, Tsiurika, Usatamba Nemoto and his debut album Progress Report.

Macheso set to perform at Big Apple

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso, who is set to perform at Big Apple in Harare tonight, is among several artistes who have lined up several gigs over the Easter holidays.

After his Big Apple show, the Tafadzwa singer will head to the Eastern border city of Mutare tomorrow where he will share the stage with sungura upstart Faheem Somanje at The Platinum.

Tomorrow, Macheso will perform at Dzonzayi Complex in Chipinge before heading to Checheche where he will perform at Zineku Gardens on Sunday.

Macheso’s final Easter holiday concert will be at Huruyadzo Gardens, Chivi Growth Point in Masvingo on Monday.

The sungura artiste’s manager, Lucky Macheso, has promised fans great shows.

“We will sample songs from our forthcoming album and as well as our old hits. It is going to be a holiday to remember,” he said.

Young Igwe to sample new songs

Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo has promised to use his show at City Sports Bar in Harare to give fans a sneak preview into his forthcoming album titled Mopao Mokonzi.

The rising artiste is convinced that his third album, to be launched on Africa Day at Jazz 24/7, will propel his career to new heights.

“I am on a drive to promote my forthcoming album. This Easter holiday I have lined up several concerts all meant to market the album.

“I am going to perform several songs off the album to give fans the chance to hear for themselves that I have indeed upped my game,” Young Igwe said.

The soon-to-be-released Mopao Mokonzi (which means boss in Lingala) includes Mweya Mutsvene, Baba Namai, Kurera Haizi Nyore (featuring Andy Muridzo,) Mudiwa Wangu, Musara Pavana and Muridzi Weupenyu.

On the forthcoming album, Young Igwe also collaborated with Zimbabwe and CAPS United Football Club goalkeeper Edmore “Zikeeper” Sibanda and gospel artiste Trymore Bande.

After the City Sports Bar gig, the rising artiste will perform at CSC in Kadoma tomorrow before heading to Junction 24 in Chitungwiza the following day.

On Sunday, Young Igwe will take his act to Jumbo Mine in Mazowe after which he will date Club Tippaz in Shamva the following day. The Mushonga Mukuru hit-maker’s busy Easter programme will finally end on Tuesday at Chivavaya Night Club in Guruve.

Masike dates Nyanga

Mbira artiste Hope Masike is performing in Nyanga at Montclair Hotel on Friday while on Sunday she will showcase at Jazz 24/7 in Harare.