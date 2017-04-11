UZ-trained doctors recognised in California

Share this article:

HARARE - Students studying towards medical degrees at the University of Zimbabwe’s College Of Health Sciences now qualify to secure licences to practice in California after they graduate, University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has said.

This follows a long-standing collaborative partnership between UZ and University of California which was established in 1994.

“In a most exciting development, the Medical Board of California (US) has formally recognised medical degrees offered by the College of Health Sciences, University of Zimbabwe,” UZ said in a statement.

“The implication is that graduates of the College of Health Sciences are automatically qualified to secure licences to practice as physicians and surgeons in California.”

The country’s top university said the development is a sign that the faculty is training healthcare delivery personnel that meet international health best practices.

The College of Health Sciences, commonly known as the Medical School, was established in 1963 under the auspices of the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

“This landmark development is testimony of the far-reaching and quality training that characterises the University of Zimbabwe,” UZ said.

The college is home to 21 teaching departments, one school and an Institute of Continuing Health Education that offers a variety of educational, research and career options within the context of healthcare.

It currently offers degree programmes in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Rehabilitation, Radiology and Health Education and Health Promotion. UZ said the college takes academic excellence as the hallmark of its existence.

UZ further noted that the path of the healthcare professional is not easy, but the rewards by far outweigh the disadvantages.

“You have the satisfaction of knowing that you are caring for and making people feel better — helping them to recover or live more comfortably with their condition.”

The college has two campuses which are the College of Health Sciences situated at the UZ and the second is situated at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals grounds.