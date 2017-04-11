Moyo, Mahoka challenge Grace

Share this article:

HARARE - Former Zanu PF women’s league bigwigs, Eunice Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka, have thrown down the gauntlet at powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe to provide the evidence that shows that the duo misappropriated funds donated to the wing by well-wishers.

Until the two women’s fall from grace, Mahoka — who is famed for publicly dressing down Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in front of President Robert Mugabe last year — was the league’s treasurer, while Sandi Moyo was Grace’s deputy.

The duo resigned from their posts under pressure last week, when it became inevitable that they were going to be given the bullet following recommendations by the women’s league for their expulsion.

But the two ladies are rubbishing the claims that they blew $100 000 that was allegedly donated to the women’s league, including $20 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

“I never received $20 000 from @ProfJNMoyo or ZIMDEF. If there is anyone who thinks otherwise please provide evidence.

“If you are making such serious allegations about someone it is always important that you provide evidence to support your claim.

“If there is any prophet who gave me $100 000, may he pliz come forward. Why not name him/her,” Sandi Moyo said on her Twitter handle.

Mahoka, who was until her ouster from the women’s league part of Grace’s inner circle, also told the Daily News yesterday that there was no substance to the allegations against them.

“I am not aware what money they are talking about. My hands are clean. I did not take anything from (Walter) Magaya.

“Kana newewo unofunga kuti pane munhu angatore mari yakawanda kudaro ($100 000) kumunhu anenge Magaya zvongorova (Even you, do you think that it is possible that anyone can take so much money from someone like Magaya and the issue just disappears from the public domain)?” Mahoka asked.

Briefing the media at the end of Zanu PF’s politburo meeting on Wednesday last week, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the duo was being accused of misappropriating funds meant for the women’s league.

“Women’s league leadership had met twice to discuss the misdemeanours of Sandi Moyo and Mahoka and recommended that both be relieved of their duties in the women’s league.

“As per the women’s league’s recommendations on the two and their subsequent resignation, the politburo accepted their resignations.

“Their resignations are a clear testimony that they committed the offences. They further have to pay back the funds they abused to the women’s league,” Khaya Moyo added.

The women’s league has been closely linked to a party faction going by the name Generation 40 (G40), which is rabidly opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe.

Mahoka and Sandi Moyo were also among the group of women’s league members who have been aggressively pushing for the revival of the debate about the need for a woman to become one of Zanu PF’s two vice presidents.

Their calls for a woman to be elevated to the presidency was seen as directed against Mnangagwa, as the appointment of the other VP, Phelekezela Mphoko, was part of the conditions of the country’s unity accord which resulted in the post of the second VP being reserved for senior former Zapu officials.