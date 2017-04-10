Shabanie Mine stun Bosso

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Shabanie Mine’s fairy-tale return to the Castle Lager Premiership continued yesterday when they defeated Highlanders 1-0 in their own backyard during a match in which both sides finished with 10 men apiece.

The Chinda Boys, who many tipped to return to Division One quickly, had started their 2017 season with an encouraging goalless draw against defending champions CAPS United.

Yesterday, the Zvishavane-based side once again proved they will not be pushovers in the top division when Nelson Maziwisa scored in the second half to bring Bosso back to earth.

Outgoing Shabanie coach Wilson Mutekede was full of praise for his charges for collecting maximum points at a difficult venue.

This was Mutekede’s last match in charge of the Chinda Boys as he will now be taking up the technical director’s position at the Zimbabwe Football Association.

“The young boys applied themselves very well, it’s a positive result that shows that we are in the right direction,” Mutekede said.

“The three points that we have collected are very crucial because they give us the confidence going forward.”

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay was disappointed with the chances which his side missed throughout the game.

“I am happy we played better football, we had our chances but we failed to score. You know in football if you don’t score you don’t win,” the Dutchman said.

Shabanie had started the game on a good note and were unlucky not to take the lead in the 12th minute through Maziwisa.

The former FC Platinum forward unleashed a shot that struck the underside of the crossbar and appeared to cross the line.

Maziwisa wheeled away in celebration thinking that he had scored but referee Thomas Masa waved play on.

At the other end, new Bosso forward Roderick Mutuma beat his marker in the box but was let down by a weak effort that went straight into the arms of the visitors’ goalie Samuel Mafukidze.

Moments later, Mutuma was however, unlucky when he found the back of the net but was ruled offside.

This led to some angry Bosso fans throwing missiles onto the pitch in protest as they felt Mutuma’s goal should have stood.

In the second half, the match became more lively as both sides pressed hard for a breakthrough.

The turn point of the match arrived in the 75th minute when Bosso captain Erick Mudzingwa was sent off after he received two quick yellow cards in succession for continuously arguing with the match officials.

With a man down in midfield, Akbay was forced to make tactical changes to his personnel on the pitch leaving one striker upfront as he tried to shore up the midfield.

This gave the visitors enough time to start building their attacks from the back and seven minutes before time, Maziwisa headed home a cross from substitute Tinashe Mupumha.

Two minutes after taking the lead, Shabanie were also reduced to 10 when Lloyd Manyande was sent off for time wasting.

However, the visitors held on till the last whistle despite the home side applying more pressure in a bid to get an equaliser.

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Simon Munawa, Brian Banda, Peter Muduhwa, Tendai Ngulube (Ralph Matema 84m), Honest Moyo, Erick Mudzingwa, Roderick Mutuma, Benson Phiri

Shabanie Mine: Samuel Mafukidze, Admire Dzumbunu, William Mapfumo, Charles Makoto, (Joe Nyabinde 62m) Farai Mupasiri (Wellington Taderera 80m) Trevor Mavhunga, Collin Dhuwa, Ereah Phiri (Tinashe Mupumha 45m) Nelson Maziwisa, Nyasha Mpofu, Lloyd Manyande.