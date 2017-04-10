Nestle launches sachet line

Share this article:

HARARE - Nestle Zimbabwe (Nestle) has launched a new lower-priced sachet product line, as the group targets low income earners.

The company’s managing director Ben Ndiaye last week said Nestle had realised most Zimbabweans could barely afford its products, leading to the launch of the new lower-priced line.

The new line — made up of sachet product lines comprising Cremora 40g, Cerevita 30g, Cerevita Flakes with Milk 45g (an instant pre-mix version of the cereal which comes with powdered milk), and Everyday Milky Tea 25g (a powdered milk pre-mix variety that comes with tea and sugar) — will be retailing below $0,40.

Ndiaye pointed out that the sachet products were anticipated to contribute to the group’s bottom-line going forward, following a $2 million equipment upgrade to facilitate for the new lines.

“From the smaller packs, our mission is to ensure that by year five this line represents 50 percent of our total volume that we will sale. This year, we want the new lines to be 10 percent of the total volume and also contribute 10 percent to our revenue,” the Nestle boss said.

He also said the group was eyeing regional exports after commencing exports into the Zambian market, with other targeted countries including Malawi and South Africa.

“Selling these products in Zimbabwe is not the only ambition we have, we would like to export them to our neighbouring countries…

“We have already started to send the first Cremora and first Cerevita to Zambia and we will continue with the other markets and the other products. We believe that with the capacity and factory size we have here, it is an opportunity for us to explore the export market.

“Zambia has a population of 15 million, Malawi 17 million, so we will try to go as big as we can. With this kind of population, we expect a good turnover,” Ndiaye said on the sidelines of the launch of the group’s new product line.