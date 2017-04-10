DeMbare blow 2-goal lead

Share this article:

TRIANGLE - Dynamos were left cursing themselves after giving up a two-goal lead to end up drawing 2-2 with Triangle in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match here yesterday.

Having been defeated by FC Platinum in their opening game, DeMbare desperately needed maximum points to kick-start their season.

The Glamour Boys were cruising in the second half after Quality Kangadzi had given them a fourth-minute lead and Emmanuel Mandiranga had doubled the tally in the 50th minute.

However, the visitors allowed the Sugar Sugar Boys to come back into the match when midfielder Lameck Nhamo pulled one back.

Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu completed the memorable comeback for the home side when he converted from the spot.

DeMbare had a perfect start to the game after Kangadzi found the back of the net from a Mandiranga assist in the fourth minute as the visitors took early control of the game.

Kangadzi could have doubled the tally in the seventh minute after connecting with an Ocean Mushure superb free-kick.

Moments later, Triangle came close to restoring parity when Tarisai Rukanda’s effort was saved by DeMbare goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

At the stroke of halftime, the Glamour Boys thought they had increased their lead when Kangadzi had the ball in the back of the net but unfortunately for the visitors, the goal was ruled out for offside.

In the second half, the Harare giants continued from where they had left off in the first period as they took the game to the home side.

Mandiranga scored the second goal for the visitors when he converted a Takunda Sadiki pass in the 50th minute.

At that point, DeMbare looked totally in control of the game as Triangle looked out of sorts as they failed to contain the sleek passing game by the visitors.

However, the home side upped their game and soon they received a lifeline when Nhamo beat Mateyaunga to halve the deficit in the 64th minute.

The home side continued to press on the DeMbare defence as they sensed an equaliser was on the horizon.

Triangle were then awarded a penalty in the 77th minute which was converted by their goalkeeper Mudimu to secure a point for the home side.

After the match, Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was elated and felt they should even have gone on to win.

“I want to salute my boys for their hard work. They fought very hard to equalise. We should even have won the match,” Mangwiro said.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa was on the other hand left ruing his charges’ failure to kill off the match after a two-goal cushion early in the second half.

“We should have buried them in the second half but we failed to capitalise on our chances,” Mutasa said.