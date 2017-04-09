Zimbo co-produces Trey Songz hit

Share this article:

HARARE - Rising Zimbabwean producer Philip “Pip” Kembo co-produced and co-wrote the song 1x1 which is on R&B star’s Trey Songz’s latest offering titled Tremaine The Album.

Harare-born Pip, who co-wrote 1x1 with Sermstyle, John Mitchell, and Nate Cyphert, is delighted to have contributed to Grammy-nominated Trey Songz’s latest and seventh studio album which debuted at number three on The Billboard 200 this week.

“It’s a very fun, feel-good, summer song. With my brothers Silas and Arthur, we grew up listening to music like this so it is such a blessing to be able to create it,” said Pip.

He added that 1x1 was adapted from an old hit by American house singer Crystal Waters.

“In the song we sampled an old dance song called Gyspy Woman . . . and I think a lot of people will connect with it,” the rising producer said.

Co-producing and co-writing 1x1 is yet another feather in the cap for Pip whose career has blossomed in a big way since late last year when he co-produced Jamaican superstar Sean Paul’s single titled No Lie with the internationally-acclaimed Sermstyle.

“I am very excited for this year. It is off to a great start and I am excited for everyone to hear all the music,” said the 25-year-old music producer.

Pip’s song Hey Ma, which he co-wrote with fellow Los Angeles-based Zimbabwean producer “T-Collar” Sibanda, Sermstyle, John Mitchell and Soaky Siren, will be part of the soundtrack album for the upcoming American action film, The Fate of the Furious. The song, done by Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila Cabello, has an English and Spanish version.

Pip and T-Collar are part of a talented group of young Zimbabwean producers who are attracting international acclaim.

This exclusive group of talented Zimbabwean producers includes Grammy Award-winning Brian Soko and South Africa-based Mr Kamera who has produced music for world-class artistes who include Nigerians Ice Prince, Yemi Alade and Endia as well as South Africans DJ Maphorisa, Ma-E and L-Tido.