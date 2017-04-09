WFP exceeds school feeding target

Share this article:

HARARE - World Food Programme (WFP) has exceeded its school feeding scheme by more than 1 000 from its targeted 76 000 children.

In an interview with the Daily News on Sunday, WFP country director Eddie Rowe said the programme had been targeting drought-stricken areas of the country.

“We actually surpassed our target and were able to reach 78 000 children in the programme which assisted children in Zvishavane, Mbire and Binga districts. The programme cost more than $2,5 million.

“When the programme started it had approximately 9 800 pupils but increased to 35 525 children by October,” Rowe said.

He said the school feeding programme was a short-term safety net by the WFP which targeted primary school children, providing them with a mid-morning porridge of fortified corn-soya blend.

The country director emphasised that the long-term vision was to provide technical support to the government to re-establish the national school feeding programme.

Rowe highlighted that some of the children’s diets was not nutritious enough, resulting in stunting and malnutrition.

He said monotonous diets of sadza and leafy vegetables meant that children under five grew up with minimal micro-nutrients and vitamins.

The WFP country director said the aid agency was now trying to work with small holder farmers in rural areas to diversify their produce into sorghum, sugar beans and other small grains.

“We want the farmers to move from only producing maize as their only produce,” Rowe said.