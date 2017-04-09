Wenyika sets out to reignite love

Share this article:

HARARE - Songbird Plaxedes Wenyika, who was among the first crop of urban grooves artistes to hit the scene around the year 2000, believes her just-released single, Now I know will torch the spirit of love alight.

Wenyika dropped her latest offering yesterday two years after her last single Munhu Wangu.

“I hope the song takes people back to the basics of love, the emotions, not just the physical. When I sat down with Mcdee (producer Mcdonald Chidavaenzi), I said I wanted to get back to soul music, the good love songs and I feel we achieved that with this song,” Wenyika told the Daily News.

The popular songstress, who scaled down her involvement in music after marrying Mike Joka in 2004, has promised to release more music this year.

“Art is about inspiration and I feel I am in a good inspirational space right now. I am going to be doing at least one (song) every two months all building up to my sixth album,” she said.

As a gesture of gratitude to her loyal fans, the Tisaparadzane hit-maker is giving away the new single for free.

“We are giving it away for free. People just come on my website and send us an email and we send them the song.

“There is a lot of piracy sometimes because people don’t have access to the music, so we are saying let’s give people the music and thank them for being faithful to my music. They should not be struggling to get it,” said Wenyika.

The amiable songtress, who has hardly held any shows over the last decade, has lined various shows to connect with her fans including a concert at Alliance Française on April 28.