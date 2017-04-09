Slimaz releases social media drama

Share this article:

HARARE - Film-maker Willard “Slimaz” Magombedze has come up with a drama titled Tete Nemuroora which he is broadcasting through social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

Slimaz told the Daily News that he was forced to use social media because of limited opportunities on ZBC-TV.

“ZBC-TV took long to approve our productions and out of frustration we decided to capitalise on social media. Our drama would have been overtaken by events if we had continued waiting for ZBC-TV to give us the nod,” he told the Daily News.

The National Arts Merit Award (Nama) winner has, however, been pleasantly surprised by the viewership they are attracting.

“We are very happy with the response we are getting on Facebook every week when we upload a new episode,” said Slimaz.

Tete Nemuroora is an archetypal story on the age-old feud between aunts and sisters-in-laws. The drama revolves around a man who is continually being put in the unenviable position of having to choose who to side with between his wife and sister.

Sandra Chiginya plays the role of an aunt who leaves her husband to stay with her brother Ozmos (real name Noman Kendekeza) and his wife Chantie (Amina Chivasa.)

The couple has no child. Chiginya used to lead a good and affluent life but his brother stays in the ghetto as a result she is always at loggerheads with her sister-in-law.

“Tete Nemuroora is an all-too familiar story which is surprisingly not covered much in local dramas. That is why we decided to showcase on social media platforms,” Slimaz said.

“Tete Nemuroora is the latest production from Slimaz who directed videos for Jah Prayzah’s songs Mwanasikana and Tsviriyo. His most popular movie to date was The Purse, an epic Christian movie featuring music star Jah Prayzah.