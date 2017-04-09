Harare City eye CAPS upset

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare City defender Jimmy Tigere insists the Sunshine Boys are targeting maximum points when they face defending league champions CAPS United tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium.

City opened their 2017 Castle Lager Premiership season with an uninspiring goalless draw against newly-promoted Yadah FC last weekend at the same venue and are desperate for maximum points.

“Of course, CAPS United have been active before us but that does not necessarily give them an edge over us. We have been preparing and we are ready for them,” Tigere said.

“Our last match, we missed a lot of chances against Yadah and our coaches have been emphasising on the need to be calm in front of goal so that we can bury chances that come our way.

“We are taking them (CAPS) seriously. Morale in the team is very high; we are looking forward to the game confident of collecting maximum points.”

Midfielder Tendai Samanja, who did not play in the game against Yadah FC, is desperate to feature in the game as he hopes to show his former side what they are missing.

“This is just like any other game that we have played or that we are going to play,” the former Makepekepe midfielder said.

“They are just like any other team in the league and our preparations are the same. I am taking this game the same as Tsholotsho because they are two teams in the Premiership.

They are just the same the only difference is that they are champions for last year not this season.

“Everyone is looking forward to play in this game especially myself; I really want to play. Not just I am seeking revenge or anything but I just feel motivated to play in this game.”

The Sunshine Boys coach Mike “Dread” Madzivanyika says they will not give the defending champions much respect.

“They have done well in terms of qualifying for Africa but this is a new game. To us it’s just like any other game. We prepare the same whether it’s the champions or not,” Madzivanyika said.

Madzivanyika said they need to work more in their finishing if they are to get the win.

“We need to work on our finishing that was our biggest letdown in our last match. I think we played well against Yadah but our finishing was poor. We have been emphasising on that and we hope to do well against CAPS United,” Madzivanyika said.

He added: “We have a clean bill of health and we hope we will get a positive result against CAPS United. I am happy with the team and the combinations are slowly coming up.”

Today: Bulawayo City v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Bantu Rovers (Maglas), Black Rhinos v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium), How Mine v Tsholotsho (Luveve)

Tomorrow: CAPS United v Harare City (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo), Highlanders v Shabanie Mine (Barbourfields), Hwange v Ngezi Platinum (Colliery)