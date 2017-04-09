Chibuku Neshamwari returns

Share this article:

HARARE - This year’s edition of Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival will run from May 5 to July 29 with the grand finale being hosted by Bulawayo on August 5.

The Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival, which has been running since 1963, is a tripartite partnership involving the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and Delta Beverages.

According to an advertisement placed in the media by Delta Beverages yesterday, the winners will pocket $7 000 with position number two winning $5 000 while the third-placed one will take home $3 000.

Last year, the competition, held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, was won by three-time winners of the contest, Redwing Beni Arinoti, from Manicaland.

The 18-member Penhalonga-based dance group, which won the same competition in 1996 and 2007, took the first prize of $7 000 with Bulawayo’s Sekunjalo MaAfrica pocketing $5 000 after claiming second position.

Harare-based Maramuro Agure landed third position and $3 000 in prize money.

Last year’s national contest was dominated by Nyau, Chimtali and Beni Arinoti dance groups which contributed eight of the 10 contestants.

The only exceptions were Bulawayo’s Sekunjalo MaAfrica who showcased Umzansi dance and Dzimbabwe T. D from Masvingo who performed Majukwa.

Jerusarema Mbende dance, that was proclaimed a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage for Humanity by Unesco in 2005, was conspicuous by its absence at the 2016 Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival finals.