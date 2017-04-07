UK DJ begins Zim tour

Share this article:

HARARE - Harare-born DJ Lady G2, who has several accolades in the United Kingdom, will hold her maiden gig in Zimbabwe tonight at Pablo’z Club & VIP based at Sam Levy’s Village in Borrowdale.

For tonight’s highly-anticipated gig, the 2009 Zimbabwe Cup Clash UK Award winner will share the stage with Tich Mataz and Robbie Tee.

DJ Lady G2 told the Daily News that she was keen to make her maiden tour to her land of birth memorable.

“This would be my first time to peform here. Can’t describe the feeling really. It’s euphoric – there’s no place like home.

“As always, when behind those decks I am a totally different person. I put my all into what I do. My aim is to not only please the people but amaze them! So yes no holds barred, fans should come ready for a darn good time,” she said.

In addition to the Pablo’z gig, DJ Lady G2 has also lined up several gigs in Harare.

“I will also play at Jazz 24/7, The Volt and the One Unity One Reggae Tour Independence Eve which will feature Turbulence and Mega Banton,” she said.