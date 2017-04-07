Sulu to hold farewell shows

7 April 2017

HARARE - Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will hold farewell shows this weekend before leaving for Canada next week where he will perform in Toronto and Edmonton.

Suluman will kick off his weekend gigs tonight at Jazz 24/7 in the capital city before heading to Liquid Bar in Norton tomorrow night.

Macheso dates Bulawayo

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso will perform at Manor Hotel Hall tonight where he will share the stage with Clement Magwaza.

After the Bulawayo gig, the Tafadzwa hit-maker will take his act to Gweru tomorrow night where he will perform alongside Zimdancehall artiste Seh Calaz.

Macheso’s last concert of the weekend with be a family show set for Wedza Spacemen in Glen Norah where he will perform alongside Lady “Eriza” Storm.

Kunonga meets Kawara

Afro-fusion stars Victor Kunonga will share the stage tonight at New Ambassador Hotel in a Book Café Pop Up gig.

Tonight’s gig, which is part of the Mbiravolution Project, is meant to celebrate two artistes who have adopted the mbira in an innovative way.

Tanza Centre hosts Zhakata

Zora musician Leonard Zhakata will perform at Tanza Centre and Bar in Chitungwiza tomorrow night.

Hope Masike in Masvingo

Internationally acclaimed Mbira diva Hope Masike is performing in Masvingo tomorrow (Saturday) at Caravan Park.

Slomo, Mugari date Club Fox

Sungura artistes Nyasha Mugari and Franco Slomo have a date with Club Fox located in Glen View 3, Harare.

After Club Fox, Mugari will perform in Chitungwiza at Club White House formerly known as Tafa Night Club.

