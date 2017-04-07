Soccer clubs must pay staff on time

Share this article:

HARARE - Only a game into the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership, it is disappointing to note there is already discord among the teams with issues to do with remuneration.

Before taking on Shabanie Mine last weekend, CAPS United players went on industrial action refusing to train.

The Makepekepe players only agreed to train for a day before travelling to Zvishavane where they emerged with a goalless draw.

This week, Bulawayo giants Highlanders were thrown into turmoil after coach Erol Akbay went on strike over his outstanding singing-on fees and other related payments.

The Dutchman had not reported for training since Tuesday — resuming duty yesterday, claiming he had reached an agreement with the club.

Highlanders and CAPS United are two of the biggest clubs in the country and due to their status in the local game; they should not be associated with such headlines.

Of course, the Zimbabwean economy is in deflation and there is a cash crisis crippling all sectors across the board, these clubs should have adequately prepared for such scenarios.

Football players and coaches are not complicated individuals and they can be reasonable at times if they are told the truth.

The problem with most local club owners and administrators is that they are not always forthcoming with the truth.

At the moment, the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) is moving to implement their Club Licensing regulations.

Already, this has seen the association set standards in their area of coaching with all PSL coaches required to possess Caf A Licences.

Another aspect of Club Licensing is the financial transparency of teams as they are required to routinely publish audited books.

Now with the big clubs failing to meet their contractual obligations this early in the season, this will set a wrong precedence with the rest of the league.

Newly-promoted clubs like Black Rhinos, Bantu Rovers, Yadah FC and Shabanie Mine will probably think it is normal for them to fail to pay their players and coaches on time since the established teams are also doing it.

Football is a professional sport and the clubs must treat all their employees with dignity because they deserve it.

Players and coaches, together with the other support staff, dedicate long hours on the field and away from their families to do duty for their clubs.

So after such devoted service they need to be remunerated accordingly and on time.