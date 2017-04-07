Mujuru aide resigns

Share this article:

HARARE - Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire (pictured) resigned yesterday.

His resignation — from NPP spokesperson position and as a card-carrying party member — comes amid condemnation of his vicious attack and alleged threats to kill Mujuru’s spin doctor, Gift Nyandoro.

He was reportedly facing disciplinary action over charges of hooliganism motivated by political hatred.

“I have made this decision after thorough reflection on events happening in the party, especially the unruly behaviour exhibited by your spokesperson . . . Nyandoro, whom you are aware has been showing thuggish behaviour even during National Executive Committee meetings that you chaired wherein he has threatened fellow national members with physical harm or ‘taking them to the satanic realm’, whatever that means.” Mawarire said in his April 6 letter.



Mawarire submitted his resignation just days after Mujuru visited Nyandoro — who had a five-hour knee surgery after the attack — and pointedly declined to publicly back him, saying she was reviewing the situation.

The two NPP colleagues-turned-enemies clashed over a reckless statement penned by Mawarire last week, which stunned the country’s opposition movement as it ran against the spirit of the planned grand coalition which is set to take on President Robert Mugabe and his warring Zanu PF in next year’s elections.



In the poorly-conceived statement, Mawarire launched an astonishing attack on opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, effectively describing him as “power drunk” — hugely damaging sentiments which Nyandoro subsequently tried to mitigate by saying these were Mawarire’s personal views and not NPP’s, as was his democratic right.

Mawarire defended his violent actions saying: “That such behaviour hasn’t been condemned even when it happened in your full view during meetings that you chaired was, to me, bad and when the same Nyandoro carried his thuggish behaviour to the extent of pushing my wife who had come to inquire why he was being abrasive towards me when he followed me to Bronte Hotel where I was attending a Zesn-EU workshop took away the little respect I had for him and your office that I thought he represented”.



Asked what next after his resignation from NPP, Mawarire told the Daily News: “I am a businessman so I will gladly help my wife there.”

HARARE - Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire (pictured) resigned yesterday.

His resignation — from NPP spokesperson position and as a card-carrying party member — comes amid condemnation of his vicious attack and alleged threats to kill Mujuru’s spin doctor, Gift Nyandoro.

He was reportedly facing disciplinary action over charges of hooliganism motivated by political hatred.

“I have made this decision after thorough reflection on events happening in the party, especially the unruly behaviour exhibited by your spokesperson . . . Nyandoro, whom you are aware has been showing thuggish behaviour even during National Executive Committee meetings that you chaired wherein he has threatened fellow national members with physical harm or ‘taking them to the satanic realm’, whatever that means.” Mawarire said in his April 6 letter.



Mawarire submitted his resignation just days after Mujuru visited Nyandoro — who had a five-hour knee surgery after the attack — and pointedly declined to publicly back him, saying she was reviewing the situation.

The two NPP colleagues-turned-enemies clashed over a reckless statement penned by Mawarire last week, which stunned the country’s opposition movement as it ran against the spirit of the planned grand coalition which is set to take on President Robert Mugabe and his warring Zanu PF in next year’s elections.



In the poorly-conceived statement, Mawarire launched an astonishing attack on opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, effectively describing him as “power drunk” — hugely damaging sentiments which Nyandoro subsequently tried to mitigate by saying these were Mawarire’s personal views and not NPP’s, as was his democratic right.

Mawarire defended his violent actions saying: “That such behaviour hasn’t been condemned even when it happened in your full view during meetings that you chaired was, to me, bad and when the same Nyandoro carried his thuggish behaviour to the extent of pushing my wife who had come to inquire why he was being abrasive towards me when he followed me to Bronte Hotel where I was attending a Zesn-EU workshop took away the little respect I had for him and your office that I thought he represented”.



Asked what next after his resignation from NPP, Mawarire told the Daily News: “I am a businessman so I will gladly help my wife there.”