Govt disowns volunteers patching potholes

HARARE - Volunteers who are patching potholes across the country are operating illegally and should stop, deputy Transport minister Michael Madanha has said.

Madanha told the National Assembly on Wednesday that the volunteers should allow government-approved companies to do the work.

His remarks come after Zanu PF proportional representation MP Goodluck Kwaramba enquired about the legality of their work and whether they were liable for compensation if hit by a car during road repairs.

Kwaramba was worried that the volunteers did not wear any reflectors or have danger warning signs to show they were working.

“If there were to be an accident between the volunteer roads repairers, who are doing it illegally, and the person who will be driving their own vehicle, we are not responsible,” Madanha said.

He said volunteers are not on the payroll of any responsible authority that looks at road maintenance.

Madanha said while the roads have become extremely damaged due to the heavy rains, local authorities or the ministry was not responsible.

The deputy minister said the soil they are using is not suitable for road repairs.

Senior principal director in the Office of the President and Cabinet Ozias Hove said earlier this week government — through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme — has raised $35 million to repair flood damaged roads.