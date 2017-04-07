Byo council eases water restrictions

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo has partially lifted water restrictions after dam levels improved significantly following months of heavy rainfall, the council said yesterday.

Zimbabwe’s second largest city implemented tight water restrictions last year after an El-Nino weather pattern brought drought conditions to much of southern Africa.

Bulawayo’s six dams, which supplies water to the city, reached at least 90 percent capacity last month for the first time in years.

According to an update from the local authority, Insiza Mayfair was 101.15 percent full, Inyankuni (59,68 percent), Lower Ncema (100 percent), Umzingwane (74,42 percent), Upper Ncema (100 percent) and Mtshabezi is at 104,04 percent.

“While the rationing limits have been relaxed, water rationing remains in force as the current water supply system cannot manage to meet unrestricted demand,” senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu said yesterday.

“While water rationing allocations have been increased for all areas by 15 percent, the five kilolitres free water allocation per month remains in place for all residential properties,” she said.

She said the decision was arrived at during the council’s monthly full sitting on Wednesday.

Mpofu said the current water supply in the city’s dams is expected to last a theoretical average of 49,3 months, taking into consideration the current consumption patterns, minimal growth population and new connections from future housing projections.