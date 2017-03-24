Runn Family, Assegai Crew clash

Share this article:

MUTARE - Runn Family and Assegai Crew — widely regarded as Mutare’s finest bands ever — will share the stage at Club Mandisa in the eastern border city tomorrow night.

Dubbed “Runn Family meets Assegai Crew,” the show is expected to present a platform for the two legendary bands to showcase new material.

According to Runn Family leader, Peter

Muparutsa, his band has already recorded most of the songs on their upcoming album to be released before June.

The new album will feature United Kingdom-based jazz crooner Fungai Malianga with whom they recorded a song in December last year.

Club 263 Byo hosts Boom Beto

Amai Makanaka (Munodonhedza Musika) singer, Boom Beto, will make a maiden appearance at Club 263 in Bulawayo tonight.

Kunonga returns to Jazz 24/7

Afro-fusion star Victor “Mhofu” Kunonga will perform at Jazz 24/7 (Formerly Jazz 105) in Harare tonight.

Gary Tight to perform at Time & Jazz

Rising music star Gary Tight will hold his regular Saturday show at Time & Jazz in Harare tomorrow.

City Sports Bar hosts Young Igwe, Dobba Don

Sungura artiste Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo will share the stage with Wasu and The Syndicate at City Sports Bar tonight.

Tomorrow night the same venue will host rising Zimdancehall star Dobba Don.