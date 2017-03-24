'Mugabe will go the Pasuwa way'

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  24 March 2017 2:20PM  •  8 comments

HARARE - Angry war veterans vowed yesterday to engineer President Robert Mugabe’s ouster from power “the Kalisto Pasuwa way” in next year’s eagerly-anticipated elections if the nonagenarian does not pass the leadership baton to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Addressing hundreds of former freedom fighters who had gathered in Harare, the secretary-general of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Victor Matemadanda, said they had identified “a crisis of leadership” in the country as the biggest impediment to Zimbabwe’s political and economic development.

He also called on war veterans to start mobilising people in rural areas to vote against Zanu PF and Mugabe’s “failed leadership”, saying it would be selfish for them to spend time discussing their welfare when Zimbabweans in general were suffering terribly.

“The people we gave the power to rule over us, after we delivered the country’s independence in 1980, have failed in that mandate and when a team does not win, it is the coach who is fired and that is why Pasuwa was sacked.

“It is the same reason why they (current leaders) should also go through our vote in 2018,” Matemadanda said.

“We have now identified who the problem is and we should go out there in the villages, in the districts and constituencies and tell the people who that problem is.

“When a candidate is popular with the people, we must not ask which party he is coming from because the biggest political party are the people. So, we will back that one from councillors, MPs and the president. Talk to the people, galvanise the masses,” he added.

Weighing in, ZNLWVA chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa also warned Mugabe that “things will never be the same again now that we are back united”, noting the presence of former Zipra intelligence supremo Dumiso Dabengwa and Agrippa Mutambara who were in attendance.

“We are a little more than 18 months away from the national vote next year and I want to tell you that there is no weapon stronger than your vote.

“So, you must now go to the rural areas and teach the masses that another Norton can be delivered again on a national scale,” Mutsvangwa thundered.

This comes after war veterans, along with opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, backed independent candidate Temba Mliswa in last year’s Norton by-election, culminating in the embarrassing defeat of Zanu PF candidate Ronald Chindedza.

“It is us war veterans who know how to sell people to become electoral winners and you will recall that Mugabe didn’t campaign for the 1980 vote because we were on the ground selling his name,” Mutsvangwa added.

He said Mugabe could not continue to blame Western sanctions for his government’s failures, adding that there were other people capable of taking the country forward even in the face of the targeted restrictions.

“If you cannot bust sanctions then give up leadership and you will be surprised that there are others who can do better to have them removed.

‘We want someone who will appeal to capital by doing away with indigenisation laws that scare away investors.

“We want to reconcile with all our people in the Diaspora, including children of the whites who left this country because we were fighting them. We cannot continue to create enemies because we need their skills,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Dabengwa pledged his support to the ZNLWVA saying he had walked away from the ruling party after seeing “signs of decay”.

Until their stunning fallout with Mugabe mid last year, the former freedom fighters had for decades been a pillar of support for the 93-year-old leader and the ruling party.

Comments (8)

nxaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa useless war vets recycling the same sh***it what ED whats the diff na Bob

PRESIDENT - 24 March 2017

Please O vets don't spoil Pasuwa's name by equating his unceremonious departure from being the national soccer head coach to that of Mugabe.Pasuwa was relieved of his duties by an overzealous Phidza ,not because he had dismally failed,but because of his personal vendetta against him..most soccer loving fans wanted him retained as the head coach.As for the nonagenarian called Bob people want him out as soon as yesterday,even animals are also fed up with him.

Janana wa Bikaz - 24 March 2017

Please O vets don't spoil Pasuwa's name by equating his unceremonious departure from being the national soccer head coach to that of Mugabe.Pasuwa was relieved of his duties by an overzealous Phidza ,not because he had dismally failed,but because of his personal vendetta against him..most soccer loving fans wanted him retained as the head coach.As for the nonagenarian called Bob people want him out as soon as yesterday,even animals are also fed up with him.

Janana wa Bikaz - 24 March 2017

War vets should rally for democvracy if they want our respect and future support. Zim went to war with the former colonisers in order to have democracy...not to have them appointees. Of the presidium, only Mugabe is elected...Mphoko/Ed are only appointees . So future leader should be elected period. In other words, war vets should be clamoring for fresh elections to replace Mugabe for the country to move forward...kwete madhisinyongoro ekuti ED

Timothy - 24 March 2017

Please dont abuse Pasuwa"name for failing just once The comparison is uncalled for and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves.. PASIPANODYA

EMMANUEL MUNEMO - 24 March 2017

These guys are old and foolish at the same time bcoz otherwise how can they want a dander head murderous Munangagwa to be our president heeish demity manhi that is total nonsense and swallow thinking bcoz Munangagwa is useless and we as a nation can not afford to have fools running our country . Since 1980 our country has been under a fool then some people are again calling for another stupid to run further down our country no no no war vet you are confused and please do not try to confuse us blood swine mani hawu kanti what is wrong with you .

Diibulaanyika - 24 March 2017

Murikurasuka papi? The war vets are right, 100% right!! In Zanu, they want Mnangagwa to take over but on a national scale, they surely want Zanu-PF to loose. They said it Point blank! that they will not support Mugabe come 2018. So yes, they are prepared to organise their Party from the opposition banks after handing-over the victory to the current opposition. Brilliant mathematics!! I Support them fully. On onother note, Mnangagwa will not be president of Zimbabwe because he doesn't want to be.

selele - 24 March 2017

Herald, why do you lie to people kuti Vets back President. Sure, sure, kuita headline here?? Nyaraiwo vakomana.

hameno - 24 March 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely