Mokoomba to launch album tonight

Share this article:

HARARE - In a bid to attract new fans, internationally-acclaimed afrofusion band, Mokoomba has decided not to fix the entry charge to the launch concert of their self-produced third album titled Luyando on tonight at Theatre in the Park in the Harare Gardens.

According to Mokoomba manager, Marcus Gora, the decision to “liberalise” the entry charges is part of their efforts to enable Zimbabweans the chance to “enjoy Luyando” which has attracted rave reviews in many countries since it was released online by Germany-based Outhere Records on March 10.

“We want to empower music fans so that they can get the chance enjoy and celebrate our latest album.

“Music fans can be admitted into the concert by paying any amount they can and want to pay,” Gora told the Daily News.

The Mokoomba manager is convinced that the new album is on par with their second album Rising Tide (2012) which was rated as “one of the World’s 10 best albums of the year” by fROOTS magazine.

“We have worked hard to produce a follow up project which is as good as our previous release Rising Tide,” he said.

Songs on the new album are Mokole, Kulindiswe, Kumukanda, Luyando, Kambowa, Njawane, Muzwile, Vimbe, Mabemba and a Shona acapella song called Nyaradzo.

Mokoomba has toured more than 50 countries around the globe where their music has received acclaim and numerous accolades.