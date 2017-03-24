Macheso, Tuku team up

Share this article:

HARARE - Music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi and sungura giant Alick Macheso will share the stage at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton tonight.

The two will be supported by rising Afro-fusion artiste Prince Musarurwa in a concert dubbed Kumadzvamu-Tsvamu.

The Tuku-Macheso gig is part of a series of monthly shows featuring different artistes which have been lined up by the Bvuma singer as a build-up to a mega bash to mark his 65th birthday set for Pakare Paye Arts Centre on September 22.

To date Tuku has already shared the stage with his protégé Mbeu and rising giant Jah Prayzah

Tuku’s manager, Sam Mataure, recently told the Daily News that the celebratory gigs would feature diverse artistes.

“It will feature both seasoned and upcoming artistes. We will ensure that both female and male artistes get the chance to share with Mudhara Tuku. All these monthly concerts will be opened by the Pakare Paye Arts Centre band,” Mataure said.

After Norton concert, Macheso will head to Tanza Centre in Chitungwiza tomorrow where he will perform alongside Zimdancehall star Seh Calaz and Faheem Somanje before ending his weekend programme on Sunday with a concert at Zebra Village in Mbare where he will share the stage with Kinnah.