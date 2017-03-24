'Heavy rains to continue'

Share this article:

HARARE - The heavy rains that have been pounding most parts of Zimbabwe over the past weeks are set to continue, with most areas forecast to receive excesses of 30 millimetres (mm) per day.

According to Meteorological Services Department (Met)’s forecaster, John Mupuro, “thunder showers are expected for the rest of the country with heavier falls in the Eastern Highlands and Mashonaland”.

Areas such as Ngungunyana in Chipinge have received 87mm, Centenary 49mm and Chibero 36mm.

“Cloudy conditions should persist across the country. Drizzle and rain is expected in Masvingo, Matabeleland South, South of Manicaland and South of the Midlands province,” Mupuro said.

“Temperatures across the country should be warm,” he said.

Mupuro also warned of flooding threats in some parts of Manicaland and Mashonaland provinces.

This comes as Met deputy director Rebecca Manzou has said the rains are likely to continue until the end of March.