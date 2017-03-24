Ethiopian Airlines to launch Vic Falls flight

Share this article:

HARARE - Ethiopean Airlines will launch its maiden Victoria Falls flight this Sunday.

The airline’s group chief executive, Tewolde GebreMariam said the four weekly flights into the resort town were part of the carrier’s expansion plans linking the world to one of the world’s seven natural wonders.

The Addis Ababa — Victoria Falls — Gaborone — Addis Ababa route will be serviced by a B737-800.

“It is a continuation of our efforts to achieve the goal of connecting Africa to the world, by adding multiple points in

Africa and serving air connectivity needs of the continent.

“Tourists, travellers and vacationers from major cities in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa will enjoy hassle-free connections to Victoria Falls via our strategic hub at Addis Ababa,” GebreMariam said in a statement.

The airline’s area manager for Spain and Portugal, Alemu Bekele, recently promised a Victoria Falls-Madrid route, making the carrier the first international airline to offer a direct flight into the newly-refurbished Victoria Falls International Airport.

Presently, Ethiopian Airlines has flights from the Zimbabwean capital, Harare to Addis Ababa with connections to various international destinations.

Ethiopian Airlines’ maiden Victoria Falls maiden flight comes after various other carriers have already expressed interest of flying into the resort town, including South African Airlines which recently launched a Victoria Falls route.

Beginning of month, South African-owned, SA Airlink (Airlink), also announced it was set to start offering a daily flight from Cape Town to Victoria Falls in July.

In addition, Kenya Airways will link Nairobi, Victoria Falls and Cape Town from May.

Kenya Airways will also start direct flights three times a week between Nairobi and Victoria Falls, with an onward link to Cape Town on the airline’s existing services.

The flight will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with an Embraer E190 configured with 12 seats in business class and 84 in economy.

Similarly, Africa’s largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, will also begin four flights a week from Addis Ababa to Victoria Falls, end of March, using the Boeing 737-800.

The flight route will be Addis Ababa-Vic Falls-Gaborone.

New kid on the block, Rainbow Airlines Zimbabwe will also link Harare with Victoria Falls and Johannesburg.

These developments into Victoria Falls International Airport follow low-cost airline, Fastjet’s, suspension of the Victoria Falls-Johannesburg route.