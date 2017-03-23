Zim to tour Sri Lanka

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe's cricket team will get the much-needed game time after they were invited to tour Sri Lanka in June later this year.

With the leading cricket nations not keen to tour Zimbabwe, Heath Streak’s side is always short of game time.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani earlier this month embarked on an Asian trip in a bid to try and seek partnerships.

Apart from Sri Lanka, Mukuhlani also visited India and Pakistan to drum up support from the like-minded boards as they also battle to stop the ICC reforms which will usher in a new two-tier Test system from passing through.

“We are looking forward to sending our Under-19s to Sri Lanka and Pakistan while Sri Lanka again has offered to take our national team for training as well as our A team...we are actually going there in June this year,” Mukuhlani told the Daily News.

Sri Lanka are one of the Test-playing nations that have maintained a cordial relationship with ZC over the years despite Zimbabwe’s troubles both on and off the field.

Sri Lanka were in Zimbabwe last October for a two-match Test series before West Indies joined in later for an ODI tri-series won by the Asians after they beat the hosts in the final in Bulawayo.