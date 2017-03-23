Zim to tour Sri Lanka

Austin Karonga  •  23 March 2017 3:29PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe's cricket team will get the much-needed game time after they were invited to tour Sri Lanka in June later this year.

With the leading cricket nations not keen to tour Zimbabwe, Heath Streak’s side is always short of game time.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani earlier this month embarked on an Asian trip in a bid to try and seek partnerships.

Apart from Sri Lanka, Mukuhlani also visited India and Pakistan to drum up support from the like-minded boards as they also battle to stop the ICC reforms which will usher in a new two-tier Test system from passing through.

“We are looking forward to sending our Under-19s to Sri Lanka and Pakistan while Sri Lanka again has offered to take our national team for training as well as our A team...we are actually going there in June this year,” Mukuhlani told the Daily News.

Sri Lanka are one of the Test-playing nations that have maintained a cordial relationship with ZC over the years despite Zimbabwe’s troubles both on and off the field.

Sri Lanka were in Zimbabwe last October for a two-match Test series before West Indies joined in later for an ODI tri-series won by the Asians after they beat the hosts in the final in Bulawayo.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely