Warriors call-up for Mhari

Share this article:

HARARE - Interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has called up goalkeeper Petros Mhari in his squad to face Zambia in a friendly international at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Zifa on Tuesday named Mapeza to take charge of the team after former Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa was sacked following Zimbabwe’s poor performance at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final (Afcon) in Gabon last January.

During his tenure, Pasuwa had shunned Mhari despite the FC Platinum captain performing well for his club. Mhari was named the 2016 Castle Lager Premiership Goalkeeper of the Year but was not even included in Pasuwa’s provisional squad for the Afcon tournament.

His exclusion created a lot of debate as Pasuwa elected to select Tatenda Mkuruva, Donovan Bernard and Takabva Mawaya.

However, the FC Platinum goalkeeper now finds himself in the 23-man squad announced by Mapeza yesterday ahead of Sunday’s match.

CAPS United keeper Edmore Sibanda also makes a return to the national team after five years since his alleged involvement in the Asiagate match-fixing scandal.

Previous Warriors coaches had been not calling up the Makepekepe shot stopper even though he was pardoned of any wrong-doing.

The bulk of members of the squad were drawn from local clubs CAPS United and Ngezi Platinum.

Forwards Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates) and Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United) are the only players plying their trade beyond borders who are in the squad. The players are expected to join camp starting this morning with their first training session later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Mapeza has named Tonderai Ndiraya (Ngezi Platinum) and Mandla Mpofu (How Mine) as his two assistant coaches.

Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (CAPS United), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders: Qadr Amin, Partson Jaure, Godknows Murwira (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Dennis Dauda (CAPS United), Ocean Mushure (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Winston Mhango, Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum), Ronald Chitiyo, Devon Chafa (CAPS United), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Manuvire (ZPC Kariba), Sipho Ndlovu (Bulawayo City)

Strikers: Terrence Dzukamanja, Donald Teguru (Ngezi Platinum), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Masimba Mambare (Dynamos)

Technical Team

Head Coach: Norman Mapeza

Assistant Coaches: Tonderai Ndiraya, Mandla Mpofu

Goalkeepers’ Coach: Tembo Chuma

Team Manager: Wellington Mpandare

Team Doctor: Mudariki

Physiotherapist: Tendai Moyana

Kit Manager: Tongai Mufandaedza