Tuku to star at Hifa

Share this article:

HARARE - Music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi is among a host of local and international artistes who will perform at the Harare International Festival of the Arts (Hifa) running from May 2 to 7.

Hifa executive director Maria Wilson announced Tuku’s return to Zimbabwe’s biggest arts event, which is bouncing back after an 18-month hiatus, at a press briefing in Harare yesterday.

“We are excited to host Hifa 2017. We have lined up interesting artistes this year including Mtukudzi, who will feature in the opening show,” Wilson said.

She added that the festival would also feature artistes from countries which include Germany, United Kingdom, Italy and Ghana.

“We have artistes such as Noah Stewart from the UK, various dance groups, spoken word artistes, gymnasts and short films among others.

“We are also hosting a film director from Australia who will give a lecture on filming,” said the Hifa executive director.

Hifa, which is led by its founder and artistic director Manuel Bagorro and Wilson, shelved the 2016 edition of the event to enable the organisers to come up with new partnerships and strategies.

Hifa associate executive director Tafadzwa Simba said the year-long break had boosted the six-day festival.

“We have maintained most of our partners and everything is basically in place. Some people outside the country are doing everything possible including their crowd funding campaign just for the continuance of Hifa.

“We have added two new venues for our programmes during the course of Hifa and these will be revealed in due course,” Simba said, adding that many local artistes would benefit from the event.

“On average, over 1 000 artistes perform at Hifa each year. Last year, we had about 1 041 artists and the festival is also good to the society as it creates employment to locals.”