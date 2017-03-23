Tsholotsho floods victims 'drown' in squalor

Share this article:

HARARE - Tsholotsho villagers are living in squalor, weeks after their homes and belongings were destroyed by ravaging floods.

According to World Vision, five people are sharing a single blanket at Sipepa Transit Camp, which houses about 1 265 victims, while averages of 18 people are squeezed into each of the available 69 tents. The aid agency donated 1 320 blankets to the desperate villagers.

“...we had not yet received enough blankets,” said acting camp administrator Nontobeko Ndlovu, who is also the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) deputy chair.

“They will help us a lot, four to five people were sharing a blanket,” he said, noting that more still needed to be done to assist affected families.

The camp was set up after tropical cyclone Dineo caused rampaging floods that left a trail of destruction, leaving more than 243 families homeless.

Tsholotsho is characterised by cold nights meaning weather conditions in the area can be catastrophic to infants, children and lactating mothers, if adequate blankets are not provided.

Gabriel Gabela, who represents villagers in the camp, explained how most families lost everything.

“We lost everything, I mean everything. The only items that were left are the clothes that we were wearing as we ran away from the floods.”