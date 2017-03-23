Mafikizolo lines up another Zim dance

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe's love affair with celebrated South African Afro-pop duo, Mafikizolo, is indeed an enduring one.

The South African group, which has regularly toured Zimbabwe over the past four years, will return to Harare for a gig set for Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on April 28.

The highly-anticipated gig, being organised by 2 Kings Entertainment, will also feature Jah Prayzah, Alexio and “many other artistes to be disclosed in due course.”

Interestingly, the popular South African duo recently collaborated with local star Jah Prayzah on a song titled Sendekera.

According to 2 Kings Entertainment, the forthcoming gig will be used by the award-winning South African group to celebrate their two decades in the entertainment industry.

“Mafikizolo, made up of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza, is celebrating 20 years in the music industry. The group has stood the test of time and they have contributed immensely to the growth of music in South Africa and even on the local scene and for that reason they should be celebrated,” 2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson, Dee Nosh said.

Mafikizolo’s last concert in Zimbabwe, which was again organised by 2 Kings Entertainment, took place in August at Belgravia Sports Club where it attracted thousands.

At that concert, Mafikizolo’s Kgosinkwe thanked Zimbabweans for rallying behind the award-winning group.

“The fact that we have been performing here in Harare and Bulawayo on a number of occasions but still fans are coming in big numbers is a clear testimony of love. Zimbabweans love us,” Kgosinkwe said then.

Mafikizolo released its debut self-titled album in 1997 which was by followed by Music Revolution in 1999.

However, it was the 2013 album, Reunited, that got the South African music industry buzzing.

It scooped numerous accolades, including three Metro FM awards, four South African Music Awards (Sama) and two MTV Africa trophies.

Songs which have made the South African duo popular in Zimbabwe include Khona, Ndihamba Nawe, Emlanjeni and Udakwa Njalo.