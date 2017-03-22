Zifa appoint Mapeza as Warriors date Chipolopolo

Share this article:

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has secured a international friendly match for the Warriors against former African champions Zambia on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

The Warriors’ last competitive match was during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon where they performed dismally before being knocked out in the group stages after managing one draw against Algeria and two defeats at the hands of Senegal and Tunisia.

Meanwhile the Daily News has it on good authority that FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is bouncing back to the national team as coach on caretaker basis for the Warriors game against Zambia.

The former national team captain will however, have to choose his own assistants and will have the liberty to make all calls to do with team selection.

The national team is currently without a substantive coach following the sacking of Kalisto Pasuwa last month.

The football association is in the process of hiring a new coach with a number of candidates being linked to the vacant post.

“Zifa hereby confirms that an international friendly match will be played between the senior men’s teams of Zimbabwe and Zambia during the current international break,” reads a statement from Zifa.

“The match is slated for Sunday, March 26, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare at 15:00hours.”