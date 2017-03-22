Call for Mpofu wealth probe

STAFF WRITER  •  22 March 2017 12:26PM  •  6 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe's Anti-Corruption Commission must investigate allegations that Macro-Economic Planning minister Obert Mpofu (pictured) allegedly siphoned diamonds money to amass his vast wealth, the Tendai Biti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said.

This comes amid a case in which the former Mines minister — believed to be super rich — could lose his plush Glen Lorne property after he was dragged to the High Court over a $2 million CBZ Bank (CBZ) debt.

PDP said Mpofu’s mega riches are “in one way or the other acquired using unscrupulous means”.

“As we have always said, Mpofu was at the centre of the looting of the Marange diamonds,” the opposition party said, adding that even “(President Robert) Mugabe later admitted that $15 billion had been stolen (but) shockingly, no investigation has been opened”.

“Knowing the paltry salary that a minister is entitled to, Mpofu could not have properly accumulated such kind of wealth,” the PDP said in a statement yesterday.

While Mpofu was unavailable for comment yesterday as his mobile phone was unreachable, he has previously said in a statement that he would not respond to “rumours”.

A record published in the press claims he owns Trebo and Khays, Maminza Transport, and Khanondo Safari and Tours.

He also owned a newspaper at some point, which later shut down.

PDP said the closure of Mpofu’s businesses en masse, including Minus Restaurant, Matetsi Meats Butchery, KST Bypass Fuel Service Station — all leased from Hwange Colliery Company, KoMpofu Sports Bar and KoMpofu Butchery is a clear indicator that he is no proper businessman.

“It is therefore clear that there was some corrupt activities that Mpofu was engaged in using his powers as Mines minister or even when he became Transport minister with Zinara funds at his disposal,” it said.

“At some point, Mpofu, in the middle of the night, went to fetch diamonds delivered by the deputy sheriff for safe keeping at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe,” PDP claimed.

“With this kind of conduct it is not surprising that Mpofu owns over 50 properties, so many companies, he even owns a big fraction of Victoria Falls,” PDP said, adding that “there is need to weed out corruption for the nation to progress.”

Mpofu together with all the so called bigwigs starting with those that have been ministers since 1980 then followed by all current ministers and senior government employees. Otherwise if you prob Mpofu alone it may smack as a tribal ploy.

Sinyo - 22 March 2017

Why would ANYONE who is not foolish want to waste time trying to to find out if Zebras have stripes or if Crocodiles have teeth in their mouths? Ma Zimbabweans please ngatiswinurewo mhani!

Sekuru Ndoronga - 22 March 2017

Your obidient son, the minister with a diamond touch . Investigations should go as far as across the boarder ,SA where he is said to own more properties than in Zim

r munemo - 22 March 2017

Why wasting time ladies and gentleman almost 90% of ZANU PF leaders are corrupt. Secondly even if you have evidence what are you going to do? These are still the same people who want Mugabe to lead even from the grave because he is a leader who allows people to do whatever they want as long as they will mobilise voters for him. Taneta nazvo zveZimbabwe its either you join ZANU PF and start stealing and being more corrupt. Otherwise you will die poor up to the fourth generation. They are prepared to kill for the protection of their stolen wealth.

MWENEWAZVO - 22 March 2017

The CBZ debt in which Mpofu's Glen Lorne house could be auctioned is just a ploy to hoodwink the nation into believing that he is not as rich as people think.The Glen Lorne house is just a drop in the ocean considering the vast properties that he owns around the country.The obedient son is filthy rich thanks to the red tape and unaccountability and plain stealing,which is the hallmark of the mafia party.

Janana wa Bikaz - 22 March 2017

