Zim marks Francophonie Week

HARARE - The week-long 2017 Zimbabwe Francophonie Cultural Festival, which celebrates the diversity and richness of the French language and that of Francophone communities around the world, kicked off at various venues in Bulawayo and Harare on Saturday.

The event is a commemoration of The Francophonie Week -— a festival of the French language and cultures of the French-speaking countries — which is celebrated in the middle of March across the world.

As was the case last year, the event, which doesn’t attract an entry charge, is being jointly organised by the embassies of Algeria, Belgium, Canada, France, Greece, Switzerland, the European Union and the Czech Republic, and Alliance Française (Harare and Bulawayo).

The Harare festivities kicked off on Saturday night at Ster-Kinekor at Sam Levy’s Village where the French film, La Vache (One Man and His Cow), was screened.

In the city of Kings and Queens, organisers officially kick-started the multi-cultural festival with a French dinner held at Restaurant 26.

Five other comedy-themed films (in French with English subtitles) from Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Canada, the European Union and Belgium will be screened until Friday at Alliance Française’s Old Mutual Theatre located at 328 Herbert Chitepo Avenue in the capital city.

Other activities lined-up include the French dictation competition which will be hosted by the French School in Harare.

The contest will be open to both adults and children with knowledge of the French language.

To round off the festival, a live evening musical concert featuring a band made up of musicians from Madagascar, South Africa and Switzerland called Sa Roy and another band called The Forest Jam will take place on Saturday night at Alliance Française Harare.