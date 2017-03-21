Sekurutau rocks Mutare

Share this article:

MUTARE - Musician-cum-sculptor Brian “Sekurutau” Mteki lived up to his billing as he delivered a near-flawless performance at Club Mandisa on Friday.

Teasing his starved fans with songs from his forthcoming album titled Ndakabva kure, Sekurutau had the packed club on its feet until the wee hours of the morning.

New songs like Ndakabva kure, Inzwa and Ndinongovhaira quickly got a seal of approval from the fans

With his playlist also crammed with timeless sing-along hits like Zimbabwe, it was not surprising that the dance floor was continually full of appreciative fans who hardly stopped dancing and singing along.

Like the master that he is, Sekurutau conducted his orchestra of mbiras, congas, keyboards, drums and guitars with such finesse that even the reserved swayed to the melody on the packed dance floor.

Sekurutau’s manager, Russell Mavudzi, said they were humbled by the reception they received in their first show outside the musician’s own turf.

“We have been performing in our own clubs until now and the reception we got in Mutare has been awesome.

“Sekurutau is filling a gap of traditional music in Zimbabwe with his African roots music brand,” Mavudzi told the Daily News during the show.

He added that the award-winning sculptor and musician was determined to represent the country on the world stage.

“He is taking Zimbabwe to Africa and the world through both his sculpts and music,” he said.

Sekurutau, whose other shows this past weekend were held in Chipinge and Checheche, took to the stage after a fairly good show by sungura artiste Obvious Mutani.

The Sungano Express front-man, who was performing in Mutare for the first time, entertained revellers with songs like Referee, Makanonoka, Shasha yerudo, Wadyiwa Netsananguro and many more gleaned from his 10 albums.