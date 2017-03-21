Comic Pastor to 'deliver fans from stress'

Share this article:

HARARE - Comedian Prosper “Comic Pastor” Ngomashi, who will host the weekly” Laugh out Harare” gig at Jazz 24/7 tonight, has promised “laughs galore.”

The hilarious jester, who abruptly quit Bus Stop TV last year, will share the stage with Boss Kedha, Probeatz, Mai Titi, Madzitateguru and an upcoming comedian simply called Bothwell.

“Fans should expect a mix of beats and deliverance from stress. I will tackle a variety of hilarious subjects. It’s surely a night not to miss,” Comic Pastor told the Daily News.

The popular comedian’s show tonight follows a recent one-off skit titled New Miracle (Zipit) which he did with Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya. The surprise reunion was widely interpreted by many comedy lovers as a precursor to Comic Pastor’s return to the popular social media comedy show but the jester ruled out such a possibility.

The “Laugh Out Harare” comedy show — which takes place every Tuesday — was officially launched by Jazz 24/7 at the beginning of this month. The inaugural featured Doc Vikela, Simba the Comic King, Gonyeti, Comic Pastor, Boss Kedha and Bhutisi among others.

Jazz 24/7 and the City Sports Bar in Harare recently introduced the slot to fill the void created by the closure of the Book Café which shut its doors in 2015. The defunct Book Café and its sister club, Mannenburg, were the only venues in the capital city which featured comedy on a regular basis.

Comedy is steadily increasing its support base in the country. Last year, Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime held two sold-out shows on two consecutive days at the 7 Arts Theatre (twice) and Harare International Conference Centre-a feat which had proved a mammoth one to many local artistes including high -profile musicians.