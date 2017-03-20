Cheetahs win Vic Falls Sevens

Share this article:

VICTORIA FALLS - Zimbabwe Sevens side won the first edition of the KweséSports Victoria Falls Sevens tournament when they beat Namibia 24-7 in the Cup final yesterday.

The Cheetahs led 12-0 at the break after exploiting the Namibian defence down the blindside for both their tries.

Namibia hit back with a try of their own early in the second half, but Zimbabwe were stronger in all departments, including the scrums and lineouts, and managed to score two more tries for clinch the title.

The Cheetahs had cruised into the Cup final when they beat the Zimbabwe Goshawks 24-0 in a rather one-sided semi-final.

Zimbabwe scored two tries in the first half to take a 12-0 lead at the break, and then scored another two tries in the second half to seal the deal against their countrymen.

The Namibian Sevens team had produced an awesome comeback to beat Zambia 21-19 in a thrilling semi-final.

The Namibians found themselves 19-7 down at the break, and with two players in the sin bin, after the Zambians dominated the first half.

However, the Namibians showed their resolve and scored two unanswered tries to qualify for the Cup final.

Zambia won the Plate final after a 21-14 victory over the Zimbabwe Goshawks. Zambia led 14-0 at the break.

The Goshawks fought back in the second half, but the Zambian side’s power and speed helped them to seal the deal.

Zambia A capped off an impressive showing at the KweséSports Victoria Falls Sevens tournament with a 34-7 hammering of the Zimbabwe President’s Sevens side. The halftime score was 26-0.

Botswana got some consolation for a tough tournament when they beat a Botswana A side 33-7 in the Shield final of the KweséSports Victoria Falls Sevens. The Botswana side led 14-7 at the break. – KweséSports