Zakaria album launch set

Share this article:

HARARE - It's not an April fool’s Day prank!

The sungura star’s manager, Tapfumaneyi Kurumuko, told the Daily News yesterday that the launch, which has previously been postponed a few times due to resource constraints, will definitely take place at the beginning of next month.

“The album launch will be a big one. It will feature several top artistes who include Baba naMai Charamba, Alick Macheso, Progress Chipfumo, Andy Muridzo and Baba (Mechanic) Manyeruke,” said Kurumuko.

He added that some organisations, which will be revealed at the album launch, had come on board as sponsors.

“The album launch was initially scheduled to take place in December last year at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) but we postponed the event because we were still negotiating with potential sponsors.

“We now have 200 000 CDs in place. It is our wish to push over 50 000 copies of CDs during the first week of release before music pirates make a lot of damage,” he said.

Though Kurumuko was unwilling to divulge Zakaria’s sponsors, it is likely that one of them is Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub (Zibah) headed by Takemore Mazuruse.

Zibah is organising the album launch, dubbed Khiama Reunion, which is scheduled to run from 12pm to 5am.

In an earlier interview with the Daily News, Nicholas Zakaria said he was happy to have finally managed to go into the studio again with sungura kingpin Macheso and his brother Zakaria Zakaria, who quit his band in 1997.

“Macheso featured on two tracks. He played the bass guitar on Mira Pako and also did backing vocals on a Chewa song titled Mwambo (Law).

“Zakaria Zakaria played the rhythm guitar on a number of songs on the album. Simon Mutambi (sungura artiste) played bass and provided backing vocals on the song Sarudzo,” said the veteran sungura artiste, who first ventured into music in 1975.

Songs making the album include Takakomborerwa, Sarudzo, Mira Pako, Murombo, Muromo and Mwambo (Law).