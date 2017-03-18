SA gospel artiste reeleases Shona song

Share this article:

HARARE - South African gospel songstress Tsholofelo “Pastor Tsholo” Acts has released a Shona track titled Minana which was produced by the internationally-acclaimed Mr Kamera.

Pastor Tsholo, who is married to Zimbabwean clergyman and businessman, Witness Acts, featured South Africa-based Zimbabwean Gospel artiste Tinashe Nyaruviro on the song.

She is optimistic that the just-released high-tempo traditional sing-along gospel song will enable her to penetrate the Zimbabwean market.

“Minana is an afro-pop gospel song that brings hope to everyone. It is a song with a message for the devastated, sick, disabled, heartbroken and even celebrities.

“This song will definitely stir your emotions. It is an expression of the love of God for everyone irrespective of the situation,” said Pastor Tsholo, who is also known as Iyajika.

The South African gospel songstress also praised the impact of Nyaruviro who teamed up with her on Minana.

“He started singing at the age of 10 with an acapella group called Tinz and later on formed his own group with whom he recorded his debut album titled Mwari Wemoto. He is very talented and has been based in South Africa for the past two years,” she said.

Pastor Tsholo, who co-owns a music label called Chosen Entertainment with her Zimbabwean husband, has lined up a competition in partnership with Mr Kamera which seeks to identify talented Zimbabwean musicians.

“Mr Kamera is a top producer who has worked with great artistes such as Nigerians Ice Prince, Yemi Alade and Endia as well as South Africans DJ Maphorisa, Ma-E and L-Tido.

“With Mr Kamera’s help, we will soon run a competition which will see one talented Zimbabwean singer win a trip to Johannesburg to record their very own single with one of South Africa’s finest studio Jaxxworx which has worked with top artistes like Lira, HHP, Skwatta Kamp, The Muffinz (Nigeria), Mandoza, Thadiswa Maswai and Malaika,” she said.