DRC's Kabila furious with TP Mazembe owner

LUSAKA - Democratic Republic of Congo protested over the presence of former Katanga governor Moise Katumbi Chapwe at the Under-20 Afcon semi-finals between Zambia and South Africa at Heroes Stadium last week.

Accompanied by State House spokesperson Amos Chanda, Chapwe mingled and interacted with football fans at the match.

In a statement addressed to the ministry of Home affairs in Zambia, the Congolese Embassy in Zambia stated that it was not Chapwe an entry visa into Zambia because he was facing charges before judicial authorities in his country.

“Indeed, as a fairly and brotherly government of Zambia knows, Chapwe displays behaviour likely to undermine the peace, stability and well-being of the Congolese people because he proclaims himself enemy number one to the president of the DRC, Joseph Kabila Kabange.

“He travelled all over the world to plead for the arrest of the Congolese authorities and he pushes the international community to impose sanctions against the institutions of the DRC,” stated the Congolese embassy in Lusaka.

The embassy stated that it could not understand why the Zambian government would grant Katumbi an entry visa into Zambia looking at the kind of relationship the two countries enjoyed.

“According to sources, Katumbi is prepared to set up a militia in charge of the destabilisation of the institutions of the DRC. He is also pushing the Congolese population to an uprising that is likely to plunge the DRC into indescribable chaos and he is also subject to prosecution before the judicial authorities in the DRC...,” the embassy complained.

The embassy went further to ask how the Zambian government would have felt if the Congolese government showed the solidarity that the Zambian government had showed Chapwe to one of its rivals.

“What would be the reaction of the Zambian government if Hakainde Hichilema was on Congolese territory and received by the high political authorities?” asked the embassy asked.