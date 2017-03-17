Zim faces early winter

Helen Kadirire  •  17 March 2017 5:15PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe faces an early winter as temperatures are gradually decreasing, the Meteorological Services Department (Met) said yesterday.

The department’s public weather services head, Tich Zinyemba, said “even though it is early days yet, there continues to be a palpable cooling in morning temperatures, indicative of the gradual transition from summer to winter”.

While it may be sunny during daytime, it gets chilly towards the evening.

“Daytime minimum temperatures should range from 12 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees celsius, especially along the Zambezi Valley and eight degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius in the Eastern Highlands,” he said, adding that “windy, sunny and cool conditions will continue throughout the country”.

Zinyemba warned that it was important that people prepare for the cold weather by stocking up on warm clothing and blankets.

He also cautioned farmers of both livestock and crops against the impending chilly weather.

The early winter forecast comes after the country experienced massive flooding caused by climatic conditions La Nina and Cyclone Dineo.

Met has forecast that the rains are set to last until end of March.

