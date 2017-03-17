Winky D, Tehn descend on Masvingo

ENTERTAINMENT WRITER • 17 March 2017 7:35PM • 0 comments
HARARE - Zimdancehall legend Winky D and Zim hip-hop star Tehn Diamond will perform in Masvingo today and tomorrow respectively in what promises to be fun-packed shows for music fans in Zimbabwe’s oldest town.
Winky D, who is also set to perform at Pagomba in Cafe Beitbridge tomorrow night, will kick-start the Masvingo party tonight at Caravan Park.
The show tonight is part of the Gafa’s national tour being promoted by 2 Kings Entertainment.
After the Gafa party, Tehn Diamond is expected to unleash more thrills for Masvingo music fans tomorrow night at Liquids Night Club.
Tehn Diamond is currently on a nationwide tour to promote his recently-released debut album titled A Few Good Poems which features collaborations with award-winning Ghanaian rapper M.anifest, rising star Bryan Kadengu, Simba Tagz, Shingi Mangoma and Ammara Brown.
At Liquids Night Club tomorrow, the award-winning rapper will share the stage with songstress Ammara Brown as well as rappers Simba Tagz and Thaiwanda Thai.