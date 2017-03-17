Phoenix, Hre Male Voice choirs to hold concerts

Share this article:

HARARE - The Phoenix and Harare Male Voice Choirs will present a sacred choral bouquet at Loyola Hall, St George’s College in Harare on April 8 and 9.

The Harare Male Voice Choir, formed by members of the Royal Air Force stationed at Cranborne Barracks, in Harare in 1941, is widely regarded as the oldest existing choir in Zimbabwe.

The Phoenix Choir, formerly known as the Caledonian Society Choir, is fairly old as well. It has been in existence since 1959.

Over the years, both choirs have competed against each other at the annual eisteddfod festival several times in addition to touring both locally and internationally.

After a drastic reduction in membership, the two choirs merged 13 years ago, a process which resulted in an even better choir which delighted audiences in Zimbabwe and beyond with their exceptional musical expertise.

The combined Phoenix and Harare Male Voice Choir toured the United Kingdom in 2011 where their performances were well-received. Three years later, they held several concerts in neighbouring South Africa — two concerts in Durban and another five in Cape Town which included joint concerts with the Cape Town Male Voice Choir and the Cape Town Chamber Choir.