Moto Republik gets reprieve

Share this article:

HARARE - The Harare City Council is ready to give arts centre Moto Republic, which was last week threatened with demolition, the opportunity to regularise its papers.

“We have since invited the owners of the property for a discussion on the conditions which they should meet for council to regularise the structure.

The land use (Creative Hub — Arts) is permissible in the area on condition it does not infringe on the peace and rights of neighbours and or abutting properties,” read part of the statement released by the council yesterday.

The statement further added that the arts centre was constructed without the relevant authorisation using material that is not allowed in terms of council regulations.

“Moto Republic management avoided contacting senior management and chose to deal with lower level supervisors . . . Freight containers are only allowed for use in the industrial and commercial zones where they are used as storage facilities.”