Masike to celebrate mbira queens

HARARE - Mbira princess Hope Masike will honour female musicians who have popularised the ancient music instrument at Jazz 24/7 in Harare tonight.

In the show dubbed Gwenyambirakadzi Concert, Masike will present her own songs after which she will perform some of her favourite songs from great women who made mbira instrument fashionable, including the late Chiwoniso Maraire, mbira matriarch Mbuya Stella Chiweshe and Joyce Warikandwa.

According to Masike’s manager, Luckmore Muzava, tonight’s concert is an extended celebration of the recent International Women’s Day.

“This concert is a way of honouring the greats whose music inspired many practising artistes,” Muzava said.

Pastor G, Zamar date Bulawayo

Celebrated gospel stars Pastor G, Takesure Zamar Ncube and Blessing “Bled” Chimanga are part of the line-up of performers at the three-day Family Covenant Church one-year anniversary celebrations which kicked off in Bulawayo yesterday.

Time and Jazz hosts Selmor

Award-winning songstress Selmor Mtukudzi will perform at Time and Jazz in Harare tonight.

Sulu dates Bev in Chinhoyi

Dendera star Suluman Chimbetu will share the stage with controversial with controversial dancer-cum-musician Beverly “Bev” Sibanda at Dotcom Gardens in Chinhoyi tonight.

The show is likely to generate increased interest given recent claims by Bev that she is carrying rising musician Andy Muridzo’s baby boy.

After tonight’s concert, Suluman will return to Harare for a concert at the Longcheng-based Bar Rouge.

Macheso to perform at Magaya’s door-step

On Sunday afternoon, sungura ace Alick Macheso will perform at Zindoga shops — a stone’s throw away from popular preacher Walter Magaya’s church.

The Tafadzwa singer, who will kick off his weekend shows tonight at Specks Hotel in Kadoma, will also perform at Tendai Hall in Bindura tomorrow night.

Sekurutau tours Manicaland

Musician-cum-sculptor Brian “Sekurutau” Mteki will sample songs off his forthcoming album titled Ndakabva Kure at Club Mandisa tonight.

Sekurutau, who will share the stage with sungura artiste Obvious Mutani, is also scheduled to perform at Dzonzayi Gala “O” Complex in Chipinge tomorrow before winding up their weekend programme at Chiororo Sports Bar at Checheche on Sunday.

Allan Chimbetu focuses on family shows

Veteran dendera musician Allan Chimbetu and his Orchestra Dendera Kings (Central Committee) will hold a family show at Traveller Night Club in Dzivaresekwa, Harare after which he will perform on Sunday at another family show in Mbare, Harare at Pfumojena Bar (ex-Barca).

BaShupi, Kinnah for Jongwe

Zimdancehall star Kinnah will share the stage with BaShupi at Jongwe Corner tonight.

Majeke dates Marondera

Sungura artiste Herbert Majeke will perform at Legends Sports Diner in Nyameni, Marondera tomorrow night.

Apama returns to City Sports Bar

Comedian David “Apama Styles” Machowa share the stage with Fearless on Sunday at City Sports Bar in Harare.