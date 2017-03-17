Manyuchi mocks challenger Abduqaxorov

Share this article:

HARARE - World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi is not reading much into his opponent’s perfect record declaring himself as an undisputed champion.

Speaking at a press briefing in Singapore yesterday ahead of next week’s fight against Qudratillo Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan at OCBC Arena, Manyuchi said the Singaporean people should brace themselves for “real boxing.”

Abduqaxorov is unbeaten as his record stands at 10-0-0 with his latest victory caming against Idd Pialari of Tanzania in a non-title fight held in Singapore last month.

“I’m a champion and I’m not here to play but to fight,” Manyuchi said. “Singaporean boxing fans should come in numbers and witness real boxing. I’m the real champion not the Tanzanian boxer he beat the last time out.

“Those are rotten boxers. Nothing will remain in Singapore; I am going back with the belt as a champion.”

Manyuchi added: “I have fought many boxers around the world. I have met skilful boxers and I know how to get about it. I work with a team and we have been preparing for this fight. He (Abduqaxorov) is actually my young guy.”

Meanwhile, his manager Chris Malunga was also in no nonsense mood saying they are looking beyond Abduqaxorov as they want Manyuchi to fight for the WBC gold soon.

“We are proud to be part of this promotion and we are happy for affording us our first in this part of the world – Asia,” Malunga said.

“We are not here to play but strictly for business. We are already looking forward to the WBC gold, as you know that the WBC silver was created by the WBC as a bridge to the WBC gold.

“We had already started negotiations in Miami last year with Danny Garcia but unfortunately he was defeated so that means we need to start new negotiations with the current champion.”