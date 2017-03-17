Ex-police officer bemoans Zim rot

Share this article:

HARARE - Retired Zimbabwe Republic Police officer (ZRP) Crispen Muvuti, pictured, has released a poem titled Save Our Souls which bemoans the deterioration of social and economic life in Zimbabwe mainly due to lack of proper political leadership.

The poem blames the current political leadership as the source of all the problems bedevilling the country.

It used to be Africa’s bread basket, Now reduced to Africa’s bread case, The capital was nicknamed Sunshine City, But now reduced to an eyesore of a city..., reads part of the poem.

Muvuti goes on to mock the current political leadership for using economic sanctions as a convenient scapegoat to mask their poor stewardship of the economy.

The poem also tackles various aspects which include unbalanced trade, land and high unemployment rate being experienced in the country despite Zimbabwe boasting of having a very high literacy rate.

The retired policeman, who joined ZRP as a constable in 1990 and rose through the ranks to be assistant inspector before he retired on January 31, 2013, concludes his poem by calling on world leaders to consider the plight of Zimbabwe.

The 50-year-old poet told the Daily News that he was stirred by Zimbabwe’s economic free-fall to come up with the poem.

“Artists are usually inspired by their surroundings or environments to come up with their works hence I was inspired by the prevailing economic situation in the country to come up with the poem” he said.