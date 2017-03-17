Chimbetu 'son' to launch new album

Share this article:

HARARE - Musician Chamson Boroma, 39, believed to be among several children sired out of wedlock by late dendera legend Simon Chimbetu, will launch his seventh album titled Tinochema Navo at Jazz 24/7 in the capital tonight.

Boroma’s paternity has always been a contentious issue among the Chimbetus because the late dendera legend never publicly acknowledged him as his son.

“Simon sadly died two months after our only meeting. I was invited to attend some auditions for the Orchestra Dendera Kings in 2005 by Allan (Chimbetu) and Simon was impressed by my vocal abilities and he advised me to perfect my dancing skills.

“All he said was I looked familiar. Two months after our meeting I was shocked to hear that he had passed away.

“This really made my situation complicated because my mother was also late by then. But I am happy to say I am now widely accepted as Simon’s son by the Chimbetus,” he told the Daily News.

Boroma’s claims that the late dendera legend’s family now accepts him as one of their own does not appear far-fetched. Tryson, Allan (the late Simon Chimbetu’s only surviving brother) and his son, Douglas, will grace tonight’s album launch.

Allan, who could neither confirm nor deny that he would attend the event, referred the Daily News to his manager Charles Mumanyi.

“I do not know what is happening in Harare as I am currently in Chegutu. Try to talk to my manager as he knows whether we will attend or not,” was all the Sony singer could say.

In a later interview, Mumanyi confirmed that Allan would grace the event.

“We have been invited and definitely Allan will attend in support of Boroma,” he said.

Suluman, who was acknowledged as Simon’s eldest son when the dendera singer passed away, said he will not attend the event due to prior commitments.

“I am supposed to travel to South Africa on the day of the album launch but I really wanted to be part of the event,” he told the Daily News.

The album set to be launched tonight is made up songs which include Batai Muroyi, Siya, Chizanjamtumba, Ndiwe Wakandida, Nyaya Yerudo, Shetani (Devil), Kumusha and the title track Tinochema Navo.

Boroma’s other albums are Wrong Turn, The Spirit Lives On (Dedication to Simon Chimbetu), Mukwambo, Comparable, Tagarira Dendera and Ndotamba Nani.

“I was inspired by my father Simon to venture into music. Though I only interacted with him just for a short time as I was raised by my mother’s relatives,” Boroma said.